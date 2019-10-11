What’s Driving You Crazy? – Overhead traffic signs that all say the same thing

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The overhead signs that all say the same thing are driving at least one viewer crazy

Tommy might speak for a lot of folks:

“For the MOST part all they ever say is that the HOV laws are in effect 24/7. You’d think that for ALL THE MONEY that the taxpayers spent that the signs would have useful traffic information rather than remind us that we are required to follow the law. How about drive times, accident notifications, or anything that might help someone avoid delays?”

Tommy- that’s exactly what the signs are supposed to do. all the NDOT folks have said on this topic is that the signs are “undergoing testing.” Tommy closed with a zinger:

“Even a lame dad joke each day would be better than how they are currently being used. The signs that are completely blank are even more frustrating. Come on NDOT!! Earn those tax dollars that we pay you!!!”

It’s been more than two months since the state’s biggest, most expensive road project was wrapped up, but the so-called “Ghost of Project Neon” obviously lives on, and I’ll let you know what they have to say when I send your comments along. Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

