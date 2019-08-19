What’s Driving You Crazy? – Northern 215 beltway freeway build-out

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Update on the northern 215 beltway build-out.

It’s been a little over a year since the start of the project. Viewer Bob writes:

“Last June work began on the bridges at Lamb, Losee, and Pecos, and building a bridge over Range Road. Great. When is the expected completion date of that section?”

Bob, Clark County told us at the time that in addition to the new interchanges you talked about , the roughly $70 million project also includes pavement, medians, lighting, drainage facilities and more.

The scheduled completion date: April of next year.

Bob, thanks for writing, and we’ll keep you posted as soon as they let us know if anything changes.

