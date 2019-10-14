What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT responds to viewer complaints about overhead freeway signs

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Nevada Dept of Transportation has a detailed response to last Friday’s “Driving You Crazy” report.

Tommy was complaining that the overhead freeway signs all say the same thing – or nothing. he wrote:

“Even a lame dad joke each day would be better than how they are currently being used. The signs that are completely blank are even more frustrating. Come on NDOT!! Earn those tax dollars that we pay you!!!”

Tony Illia from NDOT responds:

“42 Active Traffic Management signs have been installed along north and southbound I-15 between Russell Road and Washington as well as along US 95 between Valley View and I-15. Sign activation has taken longer than anticipated, partly due to some unexpected bad fiber network patches. Also, this is a sophisticated and complex new technology, [with] custom software. Eventually, the signs will provide next-generation, real-time driver information about detours, crashes, speed limit changes, and lane restrictions, improving safety and traffic flows. The signs are expected to be fully operational by year’s end (late December).”

Next time on Driving You Crazy: more about how the signs will work when they finally come on line.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

