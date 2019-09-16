What’s Driving You Crazy? – Motorcycle lane-splitting

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Some motorcyclists are driving one 8NewsNow viewer crazy.

We’ve all seen them: motorcycle riders weaving in and out of traffic – or – in many cases – splitting lanes to keep moving forward. Viewer Donna writes:

“I see motorcyclists cutting people off. They drive in between two lanes a lot of the times. My question is, is it legal for motorcyclists to drive between the lanes of cars and weave in and out of traffic?”

Donna, the answer in Nevada and many other states is “no.” The website zerofataltiesnv.com has a page devoted to motorcycle law, with a specific paragraph on lane splitting:

“Lane splitting or filtering is illegal in Nevada. Riders cannot ride between moving or stationary vehicles occupying adjacent traffic lanes. Side-by-side motorcycle riding is allowed, but only when both parties consent.”

