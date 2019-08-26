What’s Driving You Crazy? – More repaving needed on Eastern

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – All is not quiet on the Eastern front.

I don’t in any way mean to belittle a classic movie about the harsh realities of war. Younger folks may not have even heard of the movie: “All Quiet On The Western Front,” so there’s a short clip in the video (above).

It’s a powerful film that really can’t be compared to a traffic complaint. So when I say things aren’t quiet on the Eastern front, I’m, of course, talking about Eastern avenue. We know Clark County has repaved Eastern and Desert Inn, but I’m still hearing from viewers concerned about the road further south. Paula writes about the third-of-a-mile stretch of Eastern between Tropicana and Tompkins Ct:

“Someone owes me new tires and an alignment. They’ve fixed or are repairing EVERY OTHER ROAD around it, TWICE in some cases. It’s HORRIBLE. DO SOMETHING!”

Well, Paula, my “doing something” is not only putting your gripe on the air, but also forwarding it to the folks over at Clark County. I’ll keep you posted on their response.

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@8newsnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109