What’s Driving You Crazy? – More on the overhead freeway signs that all say the same thing

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Previously on “Driving You Crazy” the Nevada Dept of Transportation responded to a viewer complaint about freeway overhead signs all saying the same thing – or nothing. NDOT’s Tony Illia said sign activation has taken longer than anticipated. On Monday, I said we’d have more about how the signs work, so here’s what Mr. Illia had to say:

“The signs are far more sophisticated than the existing 20-year-old freeway messaging signs. They have flow detectors that monitor traffic in each lane. They’ll be programmed to inform drivers about lane closures and blockages, reducing secondary crashes, and changing speed limits to reduce variable travel speeds that cause congestion. The signs are positioned every half-mile along core portions of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95, creating a ‘smart-lane’ corridor that leverages technology for an optimal traveling experience. The signs will undergo 60 consecutive days of REMOTE Testing and are still expected to be fully operational by year’s end (late December).”

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

