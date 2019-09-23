What’s Driving You Crazy? – Lane restrictions around the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Something new added to the already busy construction where the 95 meets the northern 215 beltway.

This is not on either freeway, but in the busy “Centennial Center” car and retail shopping area.

Centennial Center Blvd is restricted between Grand Montecito and Azure/Tropical Pkwy – right where Oso Blanca will eventually have a direct connection from the 215. Eastbound drivers, you’ll be down to one lane, with westbounders re-directed to what was an eastbound lane.

You’ll have plenty of time to get used to this one, as the 24/7 restrictions are scheduled to last through all of October and most of November.

NDOT points out that there will be what they call a “safe pedestrian path” in the area during the construction.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@8newsnow.com. Include pictures or video of what you’re concerned about – as long as you don’t TAKE those pictures or video while you’re driving. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109