What’s Driving You Crazy? – Improvements planned for Highway 160

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Following up on the widening of the main road between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Friday we talked about the end of dynamite blasting on highway 160 around the town of Mountain Springs, with NDOT reserving the right to blast again depending on conditions in the area as the project moves forward.

Here’s a look at some of the other features once the $58.6 million project is done in the fall of next year.

So you know about the two lanes in each direction – but did you know there will be a raised median barrier dividing the north and southbound lanes? There will also be bicycle lanes, and improved side slopes for safer turnouts. also:

* New signage

* Improved intersection lighting

* A wildlife undercrossing

* 10 miles of combined deer and tortoise fencing

* Flood control channels, box culverts and 6 miles of storm drainage pipe.

I need to check with Tony Illia on whether the town of Mountain Springs will end up with frontage roads and if they’re putting in an emergency signal at the volunteer fire station.

That’s what’s happening over the hump to Pahrump.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109