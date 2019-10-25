What’s Driving You Crazy? – How can one freeway have so many numbers/names?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – How can one freeway have so many names? It’s enough to drive you crazy!

When did we start calling the 95 freeway “the 95-515”?

For super long-time southern Nevadans, today’s report may be a trip down memory lane on the freeway of Las Vegas life. For more newbies it might just be enough Junior-Traffic-Buddy info to make you go “I didn’t know that” – or possibly impress your friends at any moment of awkward silence.

Props as always to Tony Illia at the Nevada Dept of Transportation for this timeline:

The 515 designation – to mark almost 14.5 miles east of the Spaghetti Bowl as an Interstate freeway (eligible for different federal money than a “U-S” highway name and number) was approved back in 1976. But Tony says it took another 16 years before any construction was done: 1982. The work took place in stages, with final completion in 1994, when the “515” signs were installed.

If you want to get technical, it’s really the “93-95-515-and-now-also I-11-south of the 215” as that stretch of freeway includes all four *different* roads, until you get closer to Boulder City where the 93 goes off on its own and the 95 goes down to Searchlight and beyond. And I-11 becomes the loop around Boulder City.

There will not be a quiz on any of this, but as with all our reports, you can refresh your Junior Traffic Buddy memory right here!

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com. Include pictures or video – as long as you’re not using your phone/camera while you’re driving.