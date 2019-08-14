What’s Driving You Crazy? – Henderson updates

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Catching up on the road in Henderson with an update on a project we told you about earlier this year in the 7 Hills area.

It’s the extension of Sunridge Heights from 7 Hills Parkway over to St Rose Parkway. Henderson’s Kathy Blaha emailed to let me know that part of the ongoing work there is finished and was opened to traffic Monday – just in time for families looking for another way through the area as the school year got underway.

Kathy also has a heads-up on some paving work on Valle Verde at Windmill. Drivers are advised that that work will go on for the rest of the work week. More importantly: some advance notice on *more* Valle Verde paving – between the 215 and Wigwam, which Kathy says will not only last up to three weeks – but will also include lane restrictions – and possible delays with 215 access to and from Valle Verde. If you’re concerned about slowdowns, you can get on and off the freeway east of Valle Verde at Stephanie, or the next exit west, Green Valley Parkway.

