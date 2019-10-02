What’s Driving You Crazy? – H-O-V lane closures

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Uh-oh: are we picking on the HOV lanes again?

Well, maybe a little, but there *is* a closure of *part* of the High Occupancy Vehicle lane on the southbound 15 for the next couple of nights. So the joke would be: what happens if they have an H-O-V lane closure and nobody notices??

But seriously: the Nevada Dept of Transportation does have the HOV out of service on the south 15 from 10pm, and scheduled to run until 5 each morning until Friday morning between Spring Mountain and Flamingo. That’s not a long stretch of freeway, but taking away any part of the 15 in that area can sure slow things down, so, yeah: it’s worth bringing up.

NDOT’s Tony Illia tells us:

“The temporary closures are needed for bridge joint repairs as part of routine maintenance.”

By the way, “What’s Driving You Crazy” has gotten *several* emails about the HOV lanes, and Tony & the NDOT folks have been very good about getting back to me. Some viewers are very specific about HOV exits and entrance and other issues, and I want to be able to give each email the time it deserves. so, as they say on tv, stay tuned.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@8newsnow.com. You can include pictures or video of what you’re concerned about – as long as you don’t TAKE those pictures or video while you’re driving. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109