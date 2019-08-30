What’s Driving You Crazy? – Following up on a repaving complaint

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Following up on an earlier viewer comment about the need to repave part of Eastern.

You may remember Paula’s colorful email about the third-of-a-mile stretch of Eastern between Tropicana and Tompkins Ct:

“Someone owes me new tires and an alignment. They’ve fixed or are repairing EVERY OTHER ROAD around it, TWICE in some cases. It’s HORRIBLE. DO SOMETHING!”

Paula, I heard back from Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin. He says that part of Eastern *is* going to be fixed – just not right away. He writes:

“We will be repaving this area as part of a larger repaving project that is expected to begin in May.”

Hang in there, Paula.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, I not only want you to send me an email at traffic8@8newsnow.com. I also invite you to include pictures or video of whatever it is you’re concerned about – as long as you don’t TAKE those pictures or video while you’re driving. It’d be great to be able to share your stories, but only if it’s done safely. And certainly not a requirement, by the way, just a suggestion. Also- snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109