What’s Driving You Crazy? – Explaining a lane squeeze in the Centennial Bowl

Friday, May 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Explaining the lane squeeze on the 215 northern beltway at the 95. Let’s go “Centennial Bowling!”

The good news is that the beltway has had all available lanes back open for a week now between Durango and Skypointe.

I want to tell you why that stretch was down to 1 lane earlier this month – with a shout-out to construction crews who finished the work ahead of schedule.

This NDOT photo shows a 20-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall piece of a concrete box drainage channel that went under the freeway. In all, they put in 178 feet of those pieces.

Still, it’s not a bad thing to keep reminding you that this final phase of the Centennial Bowl project isn’t scheduled to be completed until 2024.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.

