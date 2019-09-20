What’s Driving You Crazy? – Downtown Las Vegas road closures with the Life Is Beautiful festival

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Besides all the alien-related news this weekend, we’re not forgetting the “Life Is Beautiful” festival with downtown Las Vegas road closures that might Drive You Crazy

Anyone who lives or works in that area already knows all too well that traffic in the area east of Las Vegas Blvd has been heavily restricted this week in anticipation of the three day festival that starts there Friday tonight. Anyone planning to attend should also know about parking and traffic from the advisories put out by the Life Is Beautiful folks.

I want to make sure unsuspecting freeway drivers know about the closure of a couple of ramps in the area: you won’t be able to get off the northbound or southbound 95 at Las Vegas Blvd from midnight until 4am throughout the festival. For southbounders, you can get off at Casino Center – or just go either direction on the 15: up to Bonanza or Washington or down to Charleston to work your way to Las Vegas Blvd. For northbounders, same sort of thing: get off on Eastern or the 15 to wind around to Las Vegas Blvd.

