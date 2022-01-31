What’s Driving You Crazy? – Double-whammy on the 95/515

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A double-whammy of lane restrictions and street closures under the 95/515

Desert Inn closed between just east of Sandhill and halfway around the curve to Lamb just after midnight this morning.

It’s going to stay that way through the start of the weekend – with access to local businesses still open. They’re demolishing the freeway’s northbound side (following the earlier breakdown and rebuilding of the southbound section).

Eastern has only been back open a few days from the most recent closure for bridge demolition, but it’s about to shut down again. Starting at 6 tomorrow morning and scheduled to run until next Monday evening, crews will start the rebuilding of the bridge they just took down.

There are also numerous ramp closures and lane restrictions at both Eastern and between Boulder Hwy and Flamingo. Just follow the cones and you should be ok.

The i515project.com website does a great job of keeping you updated on all the construction work.

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.