What’s Driving You Crazy? – Double trouble on Trop

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Double trouble on Trop.

If you thought traffic on Tropicana in the near southeast valley was bad, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation is starting projects on two stretches of Trop that are going to make it an even slower go that could last until the end of November.

First: between Maryland Parkway and Spencer (from the UNLV area to near where the Liberace Museum once was). NDOT’s Tony Illia says crews will be taking out the center median, working on ramps and driveways then rotomilling and repaving the whole stretch and finishing off by putting in a new median.

At the same time there will also be work on Trop between Pecos and Sandhill. According to NDOT there *won’t* be repaving on this stretch, but there will be off and on lane restrictions with removal and replacement of sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and driveways.

Both drivers *and* pedestrians throughout both of these parts of Trop need to be paying close attention, especially when it comes to any possible detours. My guess is that with the ongoing slowdowns there will be plenty of time for that – as long as no one in the areas is in a hurry.

Finally: it sounds like most of the work will be during daylight hours, but don’t be surprised if cones stay up at night, too.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@8newsnow.com. You can include pictures or video of what you’re concerned about – as long as you don’t TAKE those pictures or video while you’re driving. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109