What’s Driving You Crazy? – Complete closure of Summerlin Parkway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s almost as if the ghost of Project Neon is now haunting Summerlin Parkway.

Of course, we’re long done with the big-time complete closures of I-15 and US95 during the state’s biggest construction project.

But the city of Las Vegas has a pretty big closure scheduled for Thursday night into early Friday for both directions of Summerlin Parkway between Buffalo and Rampart. Anyone who’s driven there recently should have noticed the ongoing project to build a pedestrian bridge at Cimarron (between Buffalo and Durango). That’s the reason for the closure: crews will be pouring concrete for the bridge deck itself. The closure is scheduled to run from 9pm Thursday to 5am Friday.

When completed in April of next year, there will be connections from the bridge to the Cimarron Road and Bonanza Trail areas along with other landscaping improvements.

The recommended detours: for eastbounders on Summerlin Parkway – go south on Rampart to Alta. For westbounders at Buffalo: go up to Vegas Drive.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com. You can include pictures or video of whatever it is you’re concerned about – as long as you don’t TAKE those pictures or video while you’re drivingI Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109