What’s Driving You Crazy? – Bridge repair work

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A couple of bits and pieces about a couple of bridge repair closures

In both cases the bridge repair work has to do with what junior traffic buddies have learned is called “spall” repair, which is more than just the cosmetic fix of exposed rebar from concrete deterioration over time. If the types of spalling we’ve shown before were to go untreated, it could lead to further deterioration which could eventually cause structural integrity problems. The bridges where this work will take place are fine – and will stay that way even longer once these brief repairs are finished.

From Tony Illia at the Nevada Dept of Transportation: the first closure is up toward the Las Vegas Motor Speedway where the ramp from the northbound 15 to the westbound 215 northern beltway will be closed from 8 Saturday night and scheduled to reopen at 4 Sunday morning.

The second closure involves two lanes of the 15 in both directions for the short stretch between Cheyenne and Gowan. This will be from 8 Sunday evening and scheduled to run until 4 Monday morning.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

