What’s Driving You Crazy? – Bicyclists in school zones

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Bicyclists of all ages in school zones

As we grind through the second week of the new school year, a reminder about something besides speed limits in school zones.

Richard writes:

“I’d like the parents dropping off their kids to be watchful for cyclists going by schools. I always have to watch for parents parking in the bike lanes and/or making u-turns in front of me. Also have to watch for doors being opened right in front of me and having to swerve into the car travel lane.”

Excellent points, Richard. While many parents around the valley do everything right when it comes to dropping off their kids at school, it only takes one person doing it wrong to mess things up – and – as thousands of moms and dads know, there are way too many people putting their own and their childrens’ lives at risk at both the start and the end of the school day.

If drawing attention to this danger yet again causes only one wayward driver to rethink their school zone behavior, that’s a good thing.

And I hope Richard won’t mind my encouraging bicyclists to also take it extra easy around schools – and maybe even get off the bike and walk it through those often crazy frantic minutes before and after class

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@8newsnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109