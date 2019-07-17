What’s Driving You Crazy? – An HOV fan with an entrance/exit issue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Following up with a “high occupancy vehicle” fan who was concerned about access to the H-O-V lane on the 95.

You may remember a recent note from Angelique who wrote:

“I love the new HOV lanes [but] they forgot to add a drive in and out space between the 15 and Jones!!”

Angelique, I heard back from NDOT’s Tony Illia:

“The first HOV access opening on northbound US95 west of Rancho is between Valley View and Decatur, less than a mile away from the Rancho Drive on-ramp. If the first HOV exit was closer to Rancho, it would be too close to the flyover ramp from I-15, making it dangerous for cars to exit at Decatur.”

There have been other emails about the HOV lanes. I’ll be sending them along to tony and keeping you in the loop. as we’ve seen from ongoing stories in the news, I think we’ll be hearing those three letters maybe almost as much as we used to talk about the almost-completed Project Neon.

