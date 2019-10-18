What’s Driving You Crazy? – An all-weekend sewer project

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An all-weekend marathon sewer project on the valley’s near north side might just drive you crazy.

This work won’t *completely* close the intersection of Cheyenne and Jones, but you should consider any of the number of alternatives.

Starting at 10 Friday night and scheduled to run until 5 Monday morning, north and southbound Jones won’t go through at Cheyenne. East-west travel on Cheyenne will be down to one lane in each direction between Rainbow and Michael Way.

Right turns from either direction of Jones will be allowed onto Cheyenne, but no *left* turns.

A note from the City of Las Vegas says they’re putting in a 42-inch diameter sewer. The workarounds are super easy: for north-south travel – Rainbow or Decatur; Craig or Lake Mead to go east-west. Shout-out to all the crews working their butts off on the project.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com. Include pictures or video – as long as you’re not using your phone/camera while you’re driving.