What’s Driving You Crazy? – Airport Connector tunnel down to one lane

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – No, they’re not renaming it the “airport dis-connector” – but if this gets your attention for the following info, then good for “Driving You Crazy.”

This is a big heads-up for airport connector tunnel users – mainly during the overnight hours. By the way this is only the *northbound* tunnel we’re talking about. Southbounders coming from Tropicana on down are not affected. So here’s the deal:

The tunnel will be down to one lane between midnight and 5am so crews can clean and make repairs. No work on Friday & Saturday nights.

The airport adds:

We anticipate this will impact early morning commuters. Anyone trying to get to the airport for early departures will need to give themselves more time than usual.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

