LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Maybe not a deal breaker – but – closing a freeway ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl for an entire weekend should get your attention.

It’s the ramp that takes you from the northbound 95/515 to go north on I-15.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Justin Hopkins says crews will be doing kinda the same thing they’re doing on Desert Inn over I-15 – not exactly repaving. It’s known in NDOT world as “bridge deck overlay.”

There’s a pretty easy workaround: get off the northbound 95/515 at Eastern, go north to Washington, and then west to the north 15.

The closure is scheduled to start at 9 tonight and run until 5 Monday morning.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – please put down that phone

