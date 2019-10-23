What’s Driving You Crazy? – A viewer doesn’t like comments about slow drivers in the fast lane

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer says other peoples’ comments about slow drivers in the fast lane are driving him crazy.

This all started when we showed the Nevada Highway Patrol’s social media post of an Arizona freeway sign that said: “Camp in the mountains, not the left lane.” Posts on our facebook page chimed in with hundreds of comments, including many that took aim at the HOV lanes on I-15 and US95 as well as how fast or slow people might drive.

Well, an email from Pete doesn’t mince words when it comes to whatever left lane you might find yourself in:

“Isn’t that why we have a ‘POSTED Speed Limit’?…and if 65 isn’t fast enough then perhaps those folks need to leave 5 or 10 minutes earlier then they currently do. Just saying…They don’t pay my insurance so don’t AT me for doing the POSTED speed limit!”

Pete, I expect that while you’re not alone in how you feel, that original NHP Facebook post had some advice:

“If you’re in left lane and a faster driver is gaining on you, move over and let them pass. Yes, you might be going the speed limit or even over. Move over and let them pass. Don’t stay in this lane on purpose to keep others from speeding. This leads to road rage. This is bad. If you want to enforce this, we’re hiring.”

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

