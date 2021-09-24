What’s Cool At School? – 3 local schools get national recognition!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It was announced earlier this week that three local schools have been named “Blue Ribbon” schools by the U-S Dept of Education. The principals couldn’t be prouder, starting with Michael O’Dowd from the Pinecrest Academy Inspirada campus:

“The teachers, the students, the parent are just elated right now. It’s really exciting to see: to get a national recognition of what they’ve been working so hard for over the last five years. And part of that includes the last 18 months over the pandemic.”

And Jennifer Reynolds from Charlotte Hill Elementary who says it’s all about the kids:

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a second language learner, individual with a disability, or if your family has some type of financial problem. What matters is that you are who you are. We’re going to find your strengths. We’re going to build upon them and we’re going to help you reach your potential.”

And speaking of the kids, Robert Solomon from Lamping Elementary:

“Now that we’ve received this recognition- what’s next? How do we market this and share this with our students so they’ll have an understanding?: what’s happening at this school that they should feel fortunate to be part of, because it doesn’t happen everywhere.”

There’s going to be a ceremony in Washington DC in november where the principals will pick up those awards, and all of them can’t wait to share the with their teachers, their staffs, and, of course, those blue ribbon kids.

