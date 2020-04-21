Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday

(WJHL/KLAS) — Wendy’s plans to give out free chicken nuggets at all of their locations on Friday, April 24.
According to a tweet from the fast food chain, the nuggets are completely free with no other purchase necessary.
Customers can order a 4-piece spicy or crispy nugget entree at no charge on Friday. The offer is available at all Wendy’s drive-thrus.
According to the tweet, the chain decided to offer the free nuggets after seeing the outpouring of love during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other fast food chains, like Taco Bell, have offered similar, special deals during the pandemic.