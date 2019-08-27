Wells Fargo email scam going around

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Don’t believe everything in your inbox. If you’re a Wells Fargo customer, you may have gotten and email that looked like an official notice about your account, but it’s actually fake.

In the email, it says a new payee has been added to your Wells Fargo Bill Pay account. It then asks you to click a link and log in to review your account.

The bank has some tips to keep yourself from falling victim to scams.

They say check to see if the email is actually from an “@WellsFargo.com” account. They also say to be wary of emails that say “alert” or “fore your protection,” as they often lead to fake websites.