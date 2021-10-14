‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign lit pink and blue for National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign turned pink and blue Thursday morning in recognition of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on Friday, October 15.

“It is important to remember the children taken too soon and support the grieving parents, grandparents, siblings, and other family members affected by the heartbreaking loss of a child,” Commissioner Jim Gibson said.

A miscarriage, stillborn birth or infant death is a very painful event. Today, @CommishJGibson and the Echo Seven Project turned the lights on the "Welcome to Las #Vegas" sign pink and blue to support parents and raise awareness of "Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remberance Day." pic.twitter.com/fm6ND7Ebiu — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 14, 2021

A proclamation was issued establishing it as an awareness month in Clark County.

Both events raise awareness and show support for parents and families who have experienced a miscarriage, stillborn birth, or lost a child to sudden infant death syndrome.

“Families who experience the death of a child during pregnancy or in infancy need our support and understanding,” added Gibson.

Photo Credit: Clark County

County Commissioners and representatives from The Echo Seven Project turned on pink and blue light bulbs installed on the world-famous Welcome sign during a brief ceremony in front of the sign.

Founder and Director of The Echo Seven Project, Daphne Grant, released a monarch butterfly at the remembrance event.

The project also shared a long list of landmarks that are illuminating for the day of remembrance on their Facebook page.