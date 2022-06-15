AP Strange News

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
100°
Las Vegas
100°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Live Stream
News
Local News
I-Team
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Politics
En Español
Border Report
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Coronavirus
In Your Business
Newsletters
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
State agency bracing to distribute COVID shots to …
Fire damages house, vehicles in northwest valley
Gallery
Juneteenth events around Las Vegas valley
Gallery
Fire danger closes trails at Hualapai Mountain Park
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Las Vegas Weather Map Center
Las Vegas Forecast Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
Top Stories
Strong gusty winds to kick off Dad’s weekend
Video
Top Stories
Power on Mt. Charleston likely to be shut off Friday …
Top Stories
People, pets can take beating on hot Vegas pavement
Temps spike before the gusty winds arrive
Video
Heat returns as temps soar above average again. Here’s …
Video
An easy mid-June day
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aviators
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Aces
Lights FC
The Big Game
Combat Sports
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Nanny Bubby
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Penalties for a DUI with Eric Palacios & Associates
Video
Top Stories
Honoring the winner of the 2022 Good Ticket Program …
Video
Top Stories
3Ice Hockey League
Video
Illuminating Cancer Survivors
Video
Colorful Celebrations with a Fruity Pebble Latte
Video
Atomic Liquors Celebrates 70 Years
Video
Community
Remarkable Women
8 Points of Community Pride
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Buddy Check
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Hospice Heroes
Pledge
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Sign up for newsletters
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Strange News
Kentucky restaurant created by KFC founder for sale
Top AP Strange News Headlines
Bon voyage: Old subway cars float off across New …
Burmese python hunt in Florida Everglades slated …
Don't Miss
Man suspects remains at Lake Mead might be father
BLM blames staffing shortages for wild horse deaths
Senators call for VA investigation after I-Team report
Breaking down gas prices: How much do taxes add?
Advocates angry as mustangs pile up in BLM corrals