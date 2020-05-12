Weird News: Underwear-clad man drinks wine from back of speeding tanker

A heist unlike any other unfolded in California, and it’s starting to go viral. The driver of a tanker truck carrying wine was flagged down by another driver who got out of his car — and was only wearing underwear.

The wary truck driver decided not to stop and drove off.

Police say say the underwear-clad man was able to hop onto the back of the tanker, open a valve, and start drinking wine.

Police say this ranks in the top 10 of weirdest calls. The tanker lost about 1,000 gallons of wine. The man was arrested.