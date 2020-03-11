Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. It’s a sight the Hollywood mogul’s multitude of accusers thought they would never see.

Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting spoke in court Wednesday before Judge James Burke announced the sentence