LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday, July 1, marks the 45th anniversary for Station Casinos in Las Vegas. Palace Station, Station’s very first casino, opened its doors on July 1, 1976.

8 News Now caught up with the Station Casinos team to talk about how their family work environment has allowed them to prosper for nearly half a century. Plus, we discuss celebration plans for this occasion.

You can hear from Joe Yalda, Vice President of Guest Experience at Red Rock Resort, in the interview above.