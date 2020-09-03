Web Extra: Past president of Commercial Alliance Las Vegas shares advice for weathering pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Business owners across the Las Vegas valley have spent the past few months making critical decisions with the fate of their businesses on the line in many situations.

On Wednesday, 8 News Now sat down with Jennifer Ott — former president of Commercial Alliance Las Vegas. Ott shared some advice for business owners moving forward.

“Take a deep look at what your operating expenses will be moving forward,” Ott said. “You want to have a good plan in place, and as a business person you want to have that for yourself as well, because you want to mitigate your own risk too.”

For more advice from Ott, watch the video above.