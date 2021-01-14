WEB EXTRA: New breweries pop up across Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Breweries are quickly popping up near downtown Las Vegas in the Arts District. This is adding to a growing “craft beer scene” in Southern Nevada.

HUDL Brewing Company and Nevada Brew Works each opened last fall, adding to the list of new businesses in the rapidly expanding Arts District.

Related Content Local brewers discuss growing craft beer scene in Southern Nevada

Business partners Kenneth Cooper and Skip Norfolk share a large patio on Main Street and Imperial Highway with Jason Taylor of Nevada Brew Works.

“The two breweries kind of have a synergy effect, and you couple that with another restaurant going in between us here I think this patio is going to get a lot of attention moving forward,” Taylor said.

Hear more from each of the owners in the video above.