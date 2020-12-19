WEB EXTRA: Medical expert discusses COVID-19 vaccine trials for children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With discussion about some Clark County School District students possibly returning to the classroom in the coming months, there are questions concerning whether children should be vaccinated, too.

The current vaccines are only for adults, however, medical experts are now looking into how the vaccine affects children.

For weeks, pediatric specialists and organizations have called for children to be included in more rigorous studies of the COVID-19 vaccine. They say this is a critical step in stopping the spread of the virus.

“I need to be able to look a parent in the eye and go, ‘I’m comfortable that this is a safe vaccine, and it’s going to be effective,'” said Dr. Bruce Morgenstern, senior executive dean for clinical affairs at Roseman University. “Without studies of children, that’s very hard to do.”

You can catch Dr. Morgenstern’s full interview with 8 News Now in the video above.