Web Extra: Joe Yalda of Red Rock Resort talks employee care during pandemic

Web Extras

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Station Casinos rings in its 45th year in town, leaders are also celebrating their comeback from the pandemic.

8 News Now spoke with Joseph Yalda — Vice President of Guest Experience at Red Rock Casino — for the Community Pride Special, “Vegas Now Open.”

In his interview, Yalda spoke on how Station Casinos took care of their employees over the course of the pandemic, plus what celebrations are in store for their 45th anniversary.

You can watch his full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories