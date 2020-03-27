WEB EXTRA: Henderson man loses father, aunt to COVID-19 — Full Interview

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — As the coronavirus spreads across the U.S., the disease has already left a devastating impact on one family in Henderson. Jesus Carrillo spoke to 8 News Now after losing his aunt and father to COVID-19 in the past week.

“This just broke up two families,” Carrillo told 8 News Now. “This just devastated us.”

Carrillo said his wife has also tested positive for COVID-19, while he has tested negative. Both of them are now in quarantine with their two children and Carrillo’s mother.

Carrillo has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his father’s funeral services. You can donate by CLICKING HERE.

You can watch the full Skype interview with Carrillo in the video at the top of this article.