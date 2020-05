LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District’s first community outreach emergency scope site at All Saints Episcopal Church has been up and running for a few weeks. It provides COVID-19 testing and telehealth services.

One main goal is to help the Hispanic community in the area get tested for the virus.

8 News NOW’s Orko Manna got an exclusive walk-through of the site with Alfred McGugin, the Southern Nevada Health District’s FQHC Operations Officer.