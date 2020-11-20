WEB EXTRA: DETR officials address unemployment claim concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a daily basis at 8 News Now, we get dozens of emails and calls regarding individual problems with unemployment and we have been trying to help all of you that reach out.

8 News Now spoke with top DETR officials to try to get some questions answered.

We talked about a number of topics, including claimants who have been waiting for months for benefits and the overpayment notices that went out this week.

Those notices went out for a few reasons. Either because you were claiming in PUA or regular unemployment when you were supposed to be in the other, or your income didn’t match the statements.

For answers to many other questions viewers submitted, watch the full interview with DETR officials above.