Web Extra: CCSD magnet school applications open for 2021-22 school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now open for CCSD magnet schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

Related Content CCSD magnet school applications now open for 2021-22 school year

8 News Now spoke with Gia Moore — director of college and career readiness and school choice for CCSD. She spoke about the positives of magnet schools and what sets them apart from other schools.

“It really is where you feel that you’re going to thrive and you’re going to be happy and you’re going to get the most out of your school experience,” Moore said, in part.

You can watch Moore’s full interview in the video above.