Web Extra: Business owner talks about working with landlords through pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many people worry about finances and possible eviction awaiting them at the end of the eviction moratorium, some have found ways to work with their landlords throughout the pandemic.

8 News Now spoke with Pamela Billow, owner of Marco’s Pizza in the southwest portion of the valley. She shared some tips about how her business has thrived in the past few months and how she has worked with her landlord over that timespan.

“I think just being open and honest about the situation, and a good partner, which is what your landlord is in a way, like I said they want to see you succeed,” Billow said. “Make sure your financials are up to date, make sure you look at all the other cost cutting measures you can invoke in your business at a time when things are tough.”

