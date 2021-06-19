Web Extra: Boyd Gaming’s David Strow talks navigating the pandemic, reopening and pent-up demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boyd Gaming properties around town are packed and leaders are excited to see locals out and about again.

8 News Now sat down with David Strow — Vice President of Corporate Communications with Boyd Gaming.

In this interview, hear how Boyd Gaming navigated the pandemic, making good decisions in an unprecedented time. Plus, Strow talks about how Boyd Gaming has transitioned its focus to the future with Vegas roaring back to life and locals venturing back out.

Watch the full interview in the video above.