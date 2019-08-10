Web Extra: St. Sen. Scott Hammond on education funding

Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker interviews republican Nevada State Senator Scott Hammond about education funding in Nevada. Topics include why he thinks there seems to be a yearly split between what the legislature thinks is needed, and what the Clark County School District thinks is needed. Plus, Hammond explains why he thinks there is as much as $150 million sitting in state accounts and ready to be added to the education budget, and why they are suing over the Modified Business tax that was extended to help fund schools.