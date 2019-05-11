WEB EXTRA: Sen. Jacky Rosen floor speech

Nevada democrat Senator Jacky Rosen gives her first speech on the Senate floor. In it she calls for Congress to intervene in federal court to save the Affordable Care Act. The Trump administration has challeneged Obamacare’s constitutionality and court, and Rosen’s resolution would aske the Senate legal counsel to defend it in court. Rosen had a similar resolution while in the House of Representatives, but it did not pass. Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker interviews Rosen about her floor speech, her legislation, and Nevada’s deal to end plutonium shipments into our state.