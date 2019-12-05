WEB EXTRA: Reporter asks Speaker Pelosi if she hates President Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS) — A reporter asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) if she hated President Trump. Rep. Pelosi responded, “as a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone.”

The question came during a press conference shortly after Rep. Pelosi announced that the House will begin drafting articles of impeachment against the president.

A vote in the full House could come before Christmas, sending the issue to the Senate. Trump tweeted that if the House Democrats are going to impeach him, he wants them to “do it now, fast”‘ so he can get on to the Senate trial. Pelosi declared that the case is all about Russia, which benefited most from Trump’s actions toward Ukraine.