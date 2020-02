LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders pledged $500,000 to pay off Nevada school lunch debt. The team’s goal is to eliminate meal debt in Nevada schools.

Meal debt accrues when families who do not qualify for free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches cannot pay for their food.

Teachers in Clark County say it’s an amazing community partnership.

8 News NOW Reporter Sally Jaramillo has more details.