MIAMI (CBS) – Take a look at this precious newborn sloth cuddled up with its mom! The baby is the first two-toed sloth born at Florida’s Zoo Miami. Its birthday is July 16.

The mother, 3-year-old Marge, came from a private breeder and has been a resident of the zoo since 2016.

The newborn is estimated to weigh just under 1 pound. It’s gender won’t be revealed for weeks.