WEB EXTRA: Las Vegas Rescue Mission to be featured in “Rescue Ride” Documentary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Rescue Mission is one of 14 shelters that was selected to participate and be featured in the Rescue Ride film. The documentary follows Winchester Rescue Mission Director, Pastor Brandan Thomas’, journey as he documents the foundational role of mental illness and homelessness in each city.

Pastor Thomas says he was inspired by his father’s struggles and hopes the film will yield new ideas and help meet the community’s needs when it comes to homelessness.

8 News Now Reporter Sally Jaramillo has more on the story.