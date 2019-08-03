WEB EXTRA: Kamala Harris, 8/3/2019

Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker interviews democratic presidential candidate and California Senator Kamala Harris about the 2020 presidential election and her hybrid medicare-for-all plan that she released this week.

Harris answers questions about letting people keep their private insurance if they want to, and why she decided to come up with a hybrid plan. She also addresses the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas and what type of actions she would take as President to prevent future shootings, even if congress does not act on their own.