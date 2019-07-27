WEB EXTRA: Jim Marchant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Former Nevada Assemblyman is running for the Congressional District 4 seat. The Republican will challenge incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford. Marchant sits down with Politics Now co-host Steve Sebelius to answer questions about his strategy for a district that has more democrats than republicans, the difference in raising money for a federal office instead of a state office, what his top priorities would be if he wins the seat, what he likes and doesn’t like about President Trump and his thoughts on Horsford.